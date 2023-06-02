Watch Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and farm animals perform a ‘Little Mermaid’ song

Forget under the sea! How about kissing the girl on land next to some farm animals?

A reimagined, farmland version of "Kiss The Girl" from the film "The Little Mermaid" was performed by Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in a video they posted to Instagram June 1, and fans cannot get enough of it.

As the husband and wife harmonize to his guitar playing, some goats, a pony, an alpaca and other farm animals chirp in with their squeals as they're all hanging around a barn together.

"The Kiss The Girl remix you never knew you needed," the couple captioned the collaboration post on their respective accounts.

“Yes, you want her/ Look at her, you know you do/ Possible she wants you too/ Use your words, boy, and ask her/ If the time is right and the time is tonight/ Go on and kiss the girl,” the couple sing together with their makeshift backup singers squealing about.

Fans in the comments said they are grateful for the couple sharing both their voices and their animals with the public.

"Great to see those goats jockey for the mic," actor Matthew Del Negro commented. "All actors in your family!"

"If this was a concert I would be standing up holding a lighter and swaying along," someone else wrote.

"I was counting the barnyard animals. Love them chiming in. You guys are officially wonderful. Thanks for taking the time to post these encouraging snips of your life," read another comment.

"You two……the true essence of cool, woke, enlightened, aware, hip! May I add timeless & iconic," a fan complimented.

The farm-style cover comes just a week after the new version of "The Little Mermaid" opened in theaters. In the movie, Sebastian the crab sings "Kiss The Girl" to Prince Eric to convince him to kiss Ariel so she can have her voice back after she traded it to Ursula for human legs.

The couple has covered popular songs before, such as "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus last February, and they are known for being surrounded by goats when they sing.

“We’re not with the goats, but we thought we’d try a goat song anyway,” Sedgwick said in the Twitter video before they began singing "Flowers."

Cyrus herself responded with what fans also commented: "Love this."