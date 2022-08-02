Kenny Chesney ‘devastated’ after woman dies in escalator incident at the end of his concert

A woman fell from an escalator to her death at the end of a Kenny Chesney concert in Denver on July 30, according to police and the concert venue.

According to a tweet on the Denver Police Department's Twitter account Sunday, the woman was sitting on the railing of an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High and fell onto the concourse below. She died from her injuries.

The woman's age was not disclosed in the tweet.

"This is being investigated as an accidental death," the tweet stated.

In a statement shared with TODAY, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department said the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s ID and cause of death.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” Chesney said in a statement Sunday, according to the Denver Post. “Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together, and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High,” read a statement posted Sunday on the Twitter account for the stadium. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation.”