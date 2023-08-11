With songs connected to her past, Kelsea Ballerini is ‘deeply happy’ to be looking to her future

Once she stepped on stage, Ballerini took the mic and started playing with the fabric on her top.

"I feel like I look like a pirate," she joked.

However, the audience completely disagreed. As soon as Ballerini stepped outside, they were enticed by every move she made, especially when she performed “Blindsided" in front of her mom and her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, who was among the crowd.

"I absolutely love her music," 29-year-old fan Andrea Trager tells TODAY.com. "I went through a tough time in my marriage last year and her songs really helped give me more perspective in life."

Trager explained that she traveled all the way to New York from Boston to see Ballerini perform. And it was well worth it once she got to take a photo with the country singer herself.

Andrea Trager and her friends take a selfie with Kelsea Ballerini at TODAY's Citi Concert Series. TODAY

But what Ballerini probably didn't know is that she had another special fan watching her perform.

"My mom actually went to the same high school as Kelsea," Susannah Tighe, 27, tells TODAY.com. "So we've got a little bit of a background."

When asked whether that made her love Ballerini even more, Tighe, who came to the concert with her mom, Allyson Coker, 53, replied, "Absolutely!"

"Every time I hear 'Half of My Hometown,' my mom starts screaming at the top of her lungs because the red and black, the Bobcats, all of that was my mom's childhood. That was what she experienced growing up."

With songs that stem from her past, Ballerini is ready for the next stage in her life.

In February, the country singer released her latest EP "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," which has been gaining traction online.