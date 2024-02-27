IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelsea Ballerini named host of 2024 CMT Music Awards: What to know about the ceremony

The singer is continuing her long-running partnership with the show.
By Drew Weisholtz

Kelsea Ballerini will host the 2024 CMT Music Awards, CBS and CMT announced Feb. 27.

The “Legends” singer will emcee the show and perform at the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, April 7, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Where can you watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

The ceremony will air live on CBS from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on April 7. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Live and on-demand coverage will be available for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can catch the show on demand the next day.

Has Kelsea Ballerini hosted the CMT Music Awards before?

Has she ever! In fact, this will be the fourth consecutive year Ballerini will serve as host. She hosted in 2021 and 2023 with Kane Brown. In 2022, she hosted remotely.

2023 CMT Music Awards – Show
Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown speak onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.Rick Kern / Getty Images for CMT

What is Ballerini saying about hosting the show?

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas,” she said in a statement.

“Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

Who else will be at the show?

Nominations, performers and presenters for the show have not yet been announced. They will be made public in the coming weeks. CBS and CMT did note that Ballerini will perform in addition to her hosting duties.

