Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Christina Aguilera hit ‘Beautiful’ won’t bring you down

Clarkson sang her own rendition of the song during her "Kellyoke" segment Friday.

March 21, 202203:54
TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Now that's truly "Beautiful."

We all know Christina Aguilera is the architect of the original version of her 2002 smash hit "Beautiful," but on Friday's "Kellyoke" segment of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson proved she had chops equal to Aguilera's in performing the tune.

Wearing a belted flower-print dress and dark tights, Clarkson faced the camera and simply sang, without any theatrics, just letting her powerful voice (and a backup piano) do all the talking.

"Beautiful," written by Linda Perry, was released in 2002 and hit No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 charts, going on to win the Grammy Award for best female pop vocal performance and a nomination for song of the year.

Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera are "twins, separated at birth," according to Aguilera.NBC

Clarkson's rendition of “Beautiful” follows her earlier performances of the Aguilera songs “Ain’t No Other Man,” “Just a Fool,” “Say Something” and “What a Girl Wants,” all done with her signature chops and charm.

The two singers seem to really get along; during a 2019 visit to Clarkson's show, Aguilera told her "we are twins, separated at birth." They've separately been coaches on "The Voice," and indirectly collaborated on a song: Both share writing credits on Clarkson's 2003 hit "Miss Independent."

