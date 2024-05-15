Kelly Clarkson collaborating with Weezer for a special edition of “Kellyoke”? Say it is so!

The rock band joined Clarkson on the May 15 episode of her daytime talk show, where they performed one of Weezer’s signature hits, the classic '90s single “Say It Ain’t So.”

Frontman Rivers Cuomo and Clarkson shared vocals on the chorus, but the performance really soared to another level on the song’s bridge.

“You’ve cleaned up/ Found Jesus/ Things are good, or so I hear,” Clarkson belted out, adding her own powerful spin on the words. Moments later, she and Cuomo sang in unison, “Like father, stepfather/ The son is drowning in the flooooooood.”

To which we add: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!

At the end of the performance, Clarkson opened her mouth wide, raised her hands upward, and practically dropped down to her knees.

“That was so great!” she exclaimed while hugging Cuomo.

“I’ve literally never been cool in my life until now,” she told her studio audience.

One fan undoubtedly spoke for many viewers while commenting on the YouTube clip of the performance, writing, “This woman can sing EVERYTHING.”

“Say It Ain’t So” is from Weezer’s 1994 self-titled debut album, commonly referred to as the “Blue Album” for its cover artwork, which features the band members set against a sky-blue backdrop. Weezer will be performing that album in its entirety during a U.S. tour later this year.

Clarkson has expressed her admiration for Weezer and Cuomo in the past, telling The New York Times in 2009 she's been a fan of the group since she was in junior high school.

"Rivers Cuomo is really smart, and he’s a great lyricist. Even if he’s being simple, you have to really pay attention," she said at the time. "I can’t listen to one of their albums and not revert back to being a kid, like listening to my Walkman when I’m supposed to be paying attention in class.

"Weezer made me want to be a musician," she added.

Clarkson has been in a rock ‘n’ roll kind of mood lately. On May 6 she covered Metallica’s “Sad But True” for her “Kellyoke” segment.