Kelly Clarkson has clever response to Troye Sivan joking he’s ‘ready to fight’ over ‘Mine’ lyric

Well, here’s a celebrity feud no one saw coming.

Troye Sivan jokes that he's miffed over lyrics in a Kelly Clarkson song that sound like his name.

Clarkson’s new song, “Mine,” features the lyrics, “Your choice of art / Who the hell do you think you are?” which some fans think sounds like she’s saying “Troye Sivan” instead of “Choice of art.” And that has Sivan himself scratching his head.

“What did I do to upset Kelly Clarkson?” the Australian singer teased April 20 in a TikTok video, which is followed by Clarkson performing the lines from the song on her talk show.

“@Kellyclarkson, drop your location im ready to fight,” the "Angel Baby" singer captioned his post.

“This part kinda slays though. Imagine I make this my theme song where every time I walk out somewhere, they have to play this part?” Sivan said in another TikTok video that features Clarkson singing the line in question.

Clarkson herself has had some fun with the matter.

“Troye Sivan, you know what you did!” she wrote on Instagram along with a clip of his TikTok post asking what he did to upset her.

Clarkson released “Mine” and “Me” last week, and the tracks appear to address her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship,” she said in press release. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

Clarkson performed “Mine” on her talk show earlier this week,

“I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one,” she said after she finished the performance.

“It was just a different vibe for me overall, so I was very excited about it,” she added. “Obviously I was also just very angry and sad. But anyway, I did, I let it out and I feel great now.”

Last month, Clarkson announced she will appear at a Las Vegas residency this summer, as well as details on her new album, “Chemistry.”

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship,” she said in a Twitter video revealing the album's title. “And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”