Kelly Clarkson covers Third Eye Blind, and if you need to sing along we will understaaaaaaaaand

Kelly Clarkson has showcased her amazing singing skills once again.

For the Oct. 20 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson sang a great cover of the 1998 song “Jumper” by Third Eye Blind.

The chorus of the song includes the lyrics, "I wish you would step back from that ledge, my friend/ You could cut ties with all the lies that you’ve been living in/ And if you do not want to see me again/ I would understand."

After the "Kellyoke" segment, Clarkson said she sang that song to show her support for Spirit Day, an annual LGBTQ+ awareness day.

"The song was tragically inspired by the death of a gay teenager who was bullied," Clarkson said. "It's been celebrated for its message of support for the LGBTQ+ community, which is why we chose it for today."

Clarkson noted that she, her band and the studio audience were wearing purple to show their support for the LGBTQ+ youth and to speak out against bullying.

In honor of Spirit Day, Kelly Clarkson wore a purple outfit on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." via Youtube

For the fourth-season premiere of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last month, Clarkson covered artists such as Madonna, Aretha Franklin and Taylor Swift.

On that episode, she sang Swift's 2014 song "Welcome to New York," Madonna's 2000 single “Music,” Aretha Franklin’s 1985 hit “Freeway of Love" and more.

The premiere came after Clarkson announced that she'd be using her “Kellyoke” segment to find the best singers across America.

By transforming her tour bus into a “Kellyoke” soundstage, Clarkson gave fans the opportunity to sing a virtual duet with her on TikTok or in person in a few U.S cities, including New York, Chicago and Dallas.

“I can’t wait to see and hear what y’all can do!” the "Stronger" singer said in a press release in August. “Bringing people together through music, being on the road and having the opportunity to thank fans in person for sharing their talents, inspiring us with their stories and for singing along with me is the perfect way to start the new season.”