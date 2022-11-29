Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest Lady Gaga cover

Kelly Clarkson has done it again.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Clarkson sang an outstanding cover of "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after she performed "Poker Face" in a previous episode and "Shallow" while on tour.

While covering "Stupid Love," Clarkson moved around a little bit onstage by tapping the microphone stand with her hand and swaying her hips.

In the comments section on her show's official YouTube page, fans raved about Clarkson's singing skills.

"Kelly you are just so talented like wow. A collab with you and Gaga gonna smash," one person wrote.

Another referenced the song's lyrics and said, "WOW, she has done it AGAIN. Queen Kelly has covered another song and AS ALWAYS, she is OUT OF THIS WORLD AWESOME and we all want her love and it is NOT stupid, it is 100% AWESOME period!!!!!!!"

A third fan wrote, "These covers are what keep me going while waiting for Kelly Clarkson’s next album!"

In September, Clarkson announced in a Variety interview that she'll be releasing her 10th studio album in 2023.

"I recorded the record quite some time ago," she said at the time.

"When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard,” Clarkson continued. "My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?' A lot of those are the ones that are on the album."

The "Breakaway" singer noted that her album has been "two years" in the making, and that when she divorced Brandon Blackstock, she "needed" to write about it.

"I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want," she said.