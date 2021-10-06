Kelly Clarkson saves the best for last in stunning Vanessa Williams cover

Kelly Clarkson took on Vanessa Williams' signature song "Save the Best for Last" during her latest "Kellyoke" performance — and, no surprise, she sounded amazing.

Dressed in a pretty floor-length patterned dress, the "Kelly Clarkson Show" host delivered a faithful rendition of the timeless R&B ballad, which tells the story of two lovers finally embarking on a relationship that one of them always knew was meant to be.

Longtime fans may recall that Clarkson, 39, first debuted her cover of "Save the Best for Last" during her winning season of "American Idol," nearly 20 years ago.

The love song was a mega-hit for Williams in 1992, topping the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for five weeks. It was also nominated for two Grammys: song of the year and record of the year.

And while "Save the Best for Last" will always be Williams' song, Clarkson and her band Y’all did it sweet justice this week. The Grammy winner crooned the song's tender lyrics while also nailing its soaring notes with grace.

"And now we're standing face to face/Isn't this world a crazy place?" she sang. "Just when I thought our chance had passed/you went and saved the best for last."

After Clarkson's talk show shared a clip of her singing the song on YouTube, fans responded to gush over the cover.

"It’s very difficult to sing another singer’s signature song and Kelly knocked it out of the park," one marveled.

"What song can’t you sing, Kelly???You’re far too gifted," another remarked.

Watch Clarkson sing "Save the Best for Last" in the video above!