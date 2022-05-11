Kelly Clarkson's latest "Kellyoke" performance will really tug at your heartstrings.

The singer and talk show host sang a moving cover of Kelsea Ballerini's hit "Peter Pan" on Wednesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and it left us all teary eyed.

Clarkson, 40, took to the stage in a black floral print maxidress, with her hair in loose waves. Normally accompanied by her entire band Y'all, the singer opted for a more toned down performance with just her music director Jason Halbert, who played piano.

The song is about a relationship where the woman feels like her partner will never grow up, hence the name "Peter Pan." Ballerini's version is mellow but a bit more upbeat at times with strong instrumentals. But Clarkson put her own spin on it and opted for a purely soulful rendition.

"You’re just a lost boy, with your head up in the clouds/You’re just a lost boy, never keep your feet on the ground," she sang. "Always gonna fly away, just because you know you can/You’re never gonna learn there’s no such place as a Neverland."

Toward the end of the performance, Clarkson did bring a bit of drama with a few high notes and her audience seemed to appreciate it.

“Kelly kills it EVERY time. Her covers are the absolute best! ♥️” one fan commented on her YouTube page. “I just discovered something. Kelly is not covering those songs. She lives them and experiences them while she sings. 😍” another suggested.

Fans seemed to enjoy the talented duo of Clarkson and Halbert as well.

"These ballad covers by Kelly with Jason on piano accompaniment are .... 💜... everything," one commented.

Last week, Clarkson got her fans up on their feet with a standing ovation when she covered the band Go West’s popular hit “King of Wishful Thinking.”

In recent months, the singer has tried her hand at a range of music genres and covered a multitude of songs like Carolina Liar’s hit “Show Me What I’m Looking For” ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” and Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose.”