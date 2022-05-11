IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson sang a moving cover of 'Peter Pan' by Kelsea Ballerini

The singer hit it out of the park with her latest cover performance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Peter Pan' By Kelsea Ballerini.
Sing it, Kelly!Weiss Eubanks / NBC
By Chrissy Callahan

Kelly Clarkson's latest "Kellyoke" performance will really tug at your heartstrings.

The singer and talk show host sang a moving cover of Kelsea Ballerini's hit "Peter Pan" on Wednesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and it left us all teary eyed.

Clarkson, 40, took to the stage in a black floral print maxidress, with her hair in loose waves. Normally accompanied by her entire band Y'all, the singer opted for a more toned down performance with just her music director Jason Halbert, who played piano.

The song is about a relationship where the woman feels like her partner will never grow up, hence the name "Peter Pan." Ballerini's version is mellow but a bit more upbeat at times with strong instrumentals. But Clarkson put her own spin on it and opted for a purely soulful rendition.

"You’re just a lost boy, with your head up in the clouds/You’re just a lost boy, never keep your feet on the ground," she sang. "Always gonna fly away, just because you know you can/You’re never gonna learn there’s no such place as a Neverland."

Toward the end of the performance, Clarkson did bring a bit of drama with a few high notes and her audience seemed to appreciate it.

“Kelly kills it EVERY time. Her covers are the absolute best! ♥️” one fan commented on her YouTube page. “I just discovered something. Kelly is not covering those songs. She lives them and experiences them while she sings. 😍” another suggested.

Fans seemed to enjoy the talented duo of Clarkson and Halbert as well.

"These ballad covers by Kelly with Jason on piano accompaniment are .... 💜... everything," one commented.

Last week, Clarkson got her fans up on their feet with a standing ovation when she covered the band Go West’s popular hit “King of Wishful Thinking.”

In recent months, the singer has tried her hand at a range of music genres and covered a multitude of songs like Carolina Liar’s hit “Show Me What I’m Looking ForABBA’s “Dancing Queen” and Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose.”

Chrissy Callahan

Chrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.