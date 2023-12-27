Kelly Clarkson went through some tough times before she found fame on Season One of "American Idol."

During the Dec. 27 episode of her talk show, Clarkson revealed she slept in her car "for a few days" before she auditioned for the popular singing show that made her a star in 2002.

"I actually moved out to L.A. with some random person I did not know," she shared of her life before fame with guest Kevin Bacon on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Really?" he said.

"Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, 'I'll do it,' and I moved from Texas to L.A. with a random stranger," she replied.

When Bacon asked how long they ended up living together, Clarkson said it wasn't for long because the place where they were living caught on fire.

"It burned down, so yeah," she said. "Then, I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called 'American Idol' so it all worked out."

At that point, Clarkson said she feels like everyone in the industry has some "crazy story" of them going through hard times before making it big.

''You've really got to want your dream" she said. "The universe makes you really want it."

Kelly Clarkson performing on Season One of "American Idol" on August 28, 2002, in Los Angeles, CA. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Bacon agreed. During their conversation, the "Leave the World Behind" actor said he used to live in a "flophouse" in New York City with a total stranger before he became a successful actor.

Bacon said he slept on his sister's couch for four months in the Big Apple until he found a place of his own. In 1976, Bacon's budget for renting an apartment was $150 a month, and he recalled visiting a rental office whose ad he saw in the paper. They told him they only had a two-room apartment available, which was too expensive for Bacon at the time, so he asked a stranger who he had just met in the building if he wanted to live with him.

After the person agreed, Bacon said they moved in together and lived with each other for four years.

"In fact, I just had lunch with him the other day," Bacon shared.

Bacon explained his former roommate was a classical pianist and would play in the afternoon since he worked nights at the Copacabana, a famous NYC nightclub.

"He'd come home and he'd be playing (Frédéric) Chopin or whatever and it was really cool," Bacon said of the experience.