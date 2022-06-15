Kelly Clarkson just made us fall in love with a classic Britney Spears hit all over again.

In the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer covers Spears' 2008 single "Womanizer" and puts her own spin on the catchy tune.

The talk show host belted out the song during her "Kellyoke" segment, where she sings covers of songs from a vast range of music genres.

Dressed in a printed maxidress and pink shoes, the 40-year-old kicked off the song in a mellow fashion, and slowly built things up, inserting plenty of attitude into the lyrics.

"Baby, you got all the puppets with their strings up/Fakin’ like a good one but I call ‘em like I see ‘em," she sang.

Clarkson’s band, Y’all, put a refreshing rock twist on the instrumentals that her fans seemed to dig.

“Dang I wish it was longer! Kelly you are a treasure,” one YouTube user commented on her page. “I like how Kelly made it rockier!” another said.

Clarkson has a talent for totally transforming songs and putting her own stamp on them, and her fans certainly appreciate it.

“I didnt know I need this cover until now. I would be beyond happy to hear the full version!” one of her followers wrote.

Spears, who recently tied the knot with her longtime love Sam Asghari, is simply the latest singer that Clarkson decided to cover during her "Kellyoke" segment. Earlier this month, she sang George Michael’s classic song “Careless Whisper” and she's also covered songs from Joni Mitchell and Kelsea Ballerini in the past few months.

The segment is so popular that the singer recently decided to release an album with six full-length covers. Naturally, it debuted at the top of the iTunes album chart!