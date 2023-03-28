Pink and Kelly Clarkson just gave us a reason to watch them crush it.

The two superstars teamed up to perform Pink’s smash “Just Give Me a Reason” at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The performance came in a set opened by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, who paid homage to Pink by covering her song “Just Like a Pill.”

After that wrapped up, Clarkson began singing a hauntingly slow version of “Just Give Me a Reason,” with half a dozen violinists backing her take on the 2012 track recorded with Nate Ruess.

Midway through the chorus, Pink, sitting in the audience with children Willow, 11 and Jameson, 6, joined in by singing with her own microphone.

Pink and Kelly Clarkson did their thing at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She walked up to the stage to stand alongside Clarkson where they continued to sing, much to the delight of the audience. Clarkson eventually walked off, leaving Pink on her own to sing a medley of her hits “What About Us” and “Who Knew.”

It was a big night for Pink, who also performed her new single, “Trustfall.” In addition, Clarkson, who announced her own new album and Las Vegas residency in the last few days, presented her with the icon award.

“It has been said that miracles are often associated with icons and Kelly Clarkson singing with me and Pat Benatar singing one of my songs, two of the greatest voices alive, being onstage doing what I love with people that I love, with all my heart … this feels like a Christmas miracle,” she said while accepting the award.

P!NK and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Chris Pizzello / AP

While it may have been a treat for fans to see Pink and Clarkson conquer the stage, it was most definitely not the first time these two titans have done so.

Last month, they joined forces on “What About Us” and “Who Knew” when Pink appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The pair also sang R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” at the American Music Awards in 2017.

Clarkson’s love for Pink extends beyond those moments, too. She performed “What About Us” on the “Kellyoke” segment of her show in 2019, and also covered “Lady Marmalade,” a 1974 song originally by Patti LaBelle that Pink, Christina Aguilera, Mýa and Lil’ Kim famously covered in 2001.