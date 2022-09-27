Beyoncé would be proud!

Kelly Clarkson covered “Survivor” by Beyoncé's old group, Destiny’s Child, during the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show on Sept. 27.

Dressed in white with a gold chain around her neck, the pop star, who was recently honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, slayed the song, taking total command of it right from the get-go. She maintained the integrity of the track and its empowering message while keeping it upbeat and showing her amazing vocal skills that fans have come to know and love.

She also got an assist on backing vocals from Micayla De Ette, one of the singers she found during her recent “Kellyoke” search to find great vocalists from around the country.

Clarkson, who wowed fans the day before with her cover of Faith Hill’s “Breathe,” once again won raves.

“She can literally sing any song and make it sound soooo goooood!!!!” someone wrote in the comments on YouTube.

Clarkson owned her take on "Survivor." The Kelly Clarkson Show via Youtube

“Her emotions just shine through,” another fan gushed. “Us fans are so proud of you. What a gift you have, Kelly.”

“Greatest voice in the world, can’t convince me otherwise,” another person proclaimed.

“As always Kelly and her band nailed this cover. Would love to hear Kelly duet with Beyonce,” someone else wrote about a dream collaboration.

“Survivor” was the title track from Destiny’s Child’s third album. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2001, while the album also yielded hits “Independent Women Part I,” “Bootylicious” and “Emotion.”