Kelly Clarkson says performing new single 'Mine' is therapeutic: 'Feeling all the feelings'

Kelly Clarkson’s latest Kellyoke song hit very close to home.

The singer performed her highly anticipated new single, “Mine,” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Standing in front of purple backlights, Clarkson wore a floor length black dress with lace sleeves. The dramatic performance seemed especially poignant given the lyrics' personal resonance for the singer.

She sings, “I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight / Make you feel like you’re invincible deep inside / And right when you think that you’ll try again, they cross a line / And steal your shine like you did mine.”

Afterwards, Clarkson tells her studio audience that the lyrics in that song “are pretty self evident.”

“I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one,” she says.

Clarkson explains that she had “never really done anything like that on a chorus and never changed tempo on a song.”

“It was just a different vibe for me overall, so I was very excited about it,” she says. “Obviously I was also just very angry and sad. But anyway, I did, I let it out and I feel great now.”

Prior to the performance, the show released a behind-the-scenes glimpse of all the work that went into the performance.

“I hope you all like the song, if you don’t it’s OK,” Clarkson says. “It was therapeutic for me.”

Clarkson also dropped the official music video to “Mine,” along with another track, “Me.”

Both songs are seemingly about her divorce in June 2022 from Brandon Blackstock. The pair were married for nearly seven years and share kids River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 7.

Earlier this month, the singer posted a black-and-white clip of herself recording the track in the studio.

“Someone’s going to show you how a heart can be used like you did mine,” she sings in the clip.

The raw song is a track from her upcoming album “Chemistry,” which is set to be released on June 23. Last month, Clarkson opened up about the meaning of her album title: “Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you

She said the record couldn't be described with one or two emotions.

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship,” she said. “And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”