IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson makes our dreams come true with scintillating Hall & Oates cover

Clarkson took the duo's timeless '80s hit and reminded us why she is one of the best singers in the world.
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 3
Weiss Eubanks/ / NBC
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Kelly Clarkson has gotten 2022 off to a dreamy start.

The superstar covered Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams” on Monday’s edition of “Kellyoke” on her talk show.

Dressed in a colorful patterned dress, the original “American Idol” champ kept the upbeat ditty moving at a brisk pace that fans of the song will instantly recognize while she injected her own soulful spin on it. It’s a selection that once again proves the quality and power of her voice.

Her fans were certainly impressed with her performance and grateful to have “Kellyoke” return after a few weeks off for the holidays.

“Oh my longing for Kellyoke for 2 weeks really worth the wait,” one person commented on her show’s YouTube page. “Kelly and the band nailed this catchy song and I love the vibe in it. Happy New Year everyone.”

“Wooooh! Sing Kelly! Love this Thanks for helping start my day off with a smile,” someone else wrote.

Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton talk about return of ‘The Voice’

Sept. 15, 202103:57

“What can’t she sing perfectly?” marveled another fan.

“Splendid to hear a Kellyoke from the queen and Kelly just gets better and better!” another person wrote.

“You Make My Dreams,” from the album “Voices,” was a massive hit for Hall & Oates, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1981.

The song has also enjoyed a second life in pop culture, appearing in films such as “(500) Days of Summer,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Despicable Me 2,” as well as on Fox’s “Glee” and multiple commercials, including ones for eHarmony and Applebee’s.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.