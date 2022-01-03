Kelly Clarkson makes our dreams come true with scintillating Hall & Oates cover

Kelly Clarkson has gotten 2022 off to a dreamy start.

The superstar covered Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams” on Monday’s edition of “Kellyoke” on her talk show.

Dressed in a colorful patterned dress, the original “American Idol” champ kept the upbeat ditty moving at a brisk pace that fans of the song will instantly recognize while she injected her own soulful spin on it. It’s a selection that once again proves the quality and power of her voice.

Her fans were certainly impressed with her performance and grateful to have “Kellyoke” return after a few weeks off for the holidays.

“Oh my longing for Kellyoke for 2 weeks really worth the wait,” one person commented on her show’s YouTube page. “Kelly and the band nailed this catchy song and I love the vibe in it. Happy New Year everyone.”

“Wooooh! Sing Kelly! Love this Thanks for helping start my day off with a smile,” someone else wrote.

“What can’t she sing perfectly?” marveled another fan.

“Splendid to hear a Kellyoke from the queen and Kelly just gets better and better!” another person wrote.

“You Make My Dreams,” from the album “Voices,” was a massive hit for Hall & Oates, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1981.

The song has also enjoyed a second life in pop culture, appearing in films such as “(500) Days of Summer,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Despicable Me 2,” as well as on Fox’s “Glee” and multiple commercials, including ones for eHarmony and Applebee’s.