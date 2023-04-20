Fans are impressed by Kelly Clarkson's Spanish in her cover of 'La Bamba'

Kelly Clarkson is known for showcasing her vocal talent on her daytime talk show, and this time she showed off her impressive Spanish skills.

In her latest "Kellyoke" segment, on April 20, the singer performed a rendition of Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba.”

Accompanied by her band, Clarkson kicked off the tune, perfectly nailing the Spanish pronunciation.

“Para bailar La Bamba/ Para bailar La Bamba/ Se necesita una poca de gracia,” the Grammy winner belted. “Una poca de gracia/ Pa’ mí, pa’ ti, arriba, arriba/ Y arriba, y arriba/ Por ti seré, por ti seré, por ti seré.”

The comments section of the YouTube video were filled with messages admiring Clarkson's pronunciation and performance.

“Is there nothing Kelly can’t sing???!! Wow she sounds amazing even in Spanish,” one person commented, while another added in Spanish, “I’m so happy listening to you in Spanish, you give me some hope that you can visit Latin America on your new tour, I adore your pronunciation.”

Another person also wrote in Spanish, “Kelly sounds so beautiful when she sings in Spanish.”

Some people also suggested she should sing more songs in Spanish, including Selena’s “Como La Flor.”

On Twitter, one user applauded Clarkson for singing in Spanish again.

"My queen singing in Spanish again, I love her even more!!! That ariba y ariba, I die!" the person wrote in part.

Just like the fan noted, this isn’t the first time Clarkson has sung in Spanish. She sang a "Kellyoke" cover entirely in Spanish on her Sept. 15, 2022, episode. The entertainer kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by singing Silvana Estrada’s “Mas o Menos Antes.”

Back in 2020, she also shared a video of herself singing the Spanish version of her song “I Dare You,” “Te reto a amar.”

Previously, the official Facebook page for "The Voice" showcased Clarkson learning Spanish from the coach's chair.

“I’m going to be speaking like Salma Hayek in no time!” the “American Idol” alum said in the clip, before snippets of her practicing her Spanish were shown.

Clarkson is back in the red chair as a coach on the show’s 23rd season alongside Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.