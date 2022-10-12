Fans are raving about Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ duet with Sam Smith

Kelly Clarkson has dexided to break away from her tried-and-true formula on the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show.

During the segment on the Oct. 11 of her show, Clarkson teamed up with Sam Smith to perform her hit song “Breakaway.”

Clarkson, wearing a black shirt, skirt and boots, opened the song and Smith, sporting jeans and a red button-down shirt patterned with white hearts, jumped in to take the second verse, while Clarkson looked on with a big smile.

The Grammy winners then belted out the chorus together before they took turns singing lines during the bridge and returning to the chorus to quietly close out the track. They then hugged while the audience cheered them on.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the performance.

“This is gorgeous. Kelly needs to do more duets for Kellyoke,” one person wrote on YouTube.

“I never knew I needed a Kelly Clarkson/Sam Smith collab and I need it ASAP! This was amazing!,” someone else commented.

“What a wonderful duet, Sam’s lows and Kelly’s high notes in one single song is perfect, love the harmonies they made from intro until the end of the song,” another fan raved. “Bravo Kelly and Sam.”

“The fact that while they are harmonizing and singing together, you can hear each one alone so clearly is just amazing,” someone else raved.

“Breakaway,” which was featured in the Anne Hathaway movie “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” was a monster hit for Clarkson in 2004, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also spent 21 weeks atop the Adult Contemporary charts.

“Breakaway” was also the opening track to Clarkson's 2004 album of the same name, which featured other hits like "Since U Been Gone," "Behind These Hazel Eyes" and "Because of You."