Kelly Clarkson put an unexpected twist on Daniel Bedingfield's "Gotta Get Through This" while performing on her talk show this week.

During a March 21 segment of "Kellyoke," Clarkson and her band, Y'all, rocked out to the 2002 U.K. pop hit. Rather than follow Bedingfield's original upbeat rendition, Clarkson leaned into the vibe of the the soulful lyrics.

Skipping the first chorus and first verse, the Grammy winner opened her version of the song with a slow, acoustic introduction, passionately singing the song's third verse.

"When your love is pouring like the rain, I close my eyes and it’s gone again," she began. "When will I get the chance to say I love you?"

Clarkson's powerful voice soared when she got to the line, "I pretend that you're already mine," before ending with a gentle, "Then my heart ain’t breaking every time. I look into your eyes."

The tempo then picked up with the drums, electric guitar and keyboard to closely match the original "Gotta Get Thru This" score, bright lights flashing across the studio's stage.

Clarkson then revisited the verse that she had originally slowed down at the beginning of the song, fully belting out the impactful lines amid a more rocking tune.

Fans noticed song's the new version, writing in the comments, "I felt like she is reading a book for me in that first part. What an awesome storyteller Kelly is."

"She turned a dance pop track into punk pop AND it is amazing!" another user said.

One commenter wrote that they were "a bit sad" when Clarkson announced she would have a talk show because they thought it would mean an end to new music from the singer.

"...but I’m so happy they gave us both because her voice, her interpretation and stage presence is amazing," they continued.

Bedingfield's "Gotta Get Thru This" was released in November 2001 and was nominated for a Grammy for best dance or electronic recording.

The hit, which rose to the top of the charts in the U.K. and U.S., was the Bedingfield's debut single from his first studio album.