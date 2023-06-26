Would Kelly Clarkson date Pete Davidson or Tom Brady? Here's her honest answer

Kelly Clarkson isn't interested in celebrity crushes right now — no matter how funny or famous.

The singer, 41, opened up about being single in a recent interview with Howard Stern. Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock divorced in 2022, which served as the inspiration for her new album, “Chemistry.”

Clarkson told Stern that dating isn't currently in the cards.

“I just don’t want to right now. It just seems, like, exhausting,” she said.

That didn’t stop Stern from suggesting a few eligible bachelors.

“How long will it be before I see you dating Pete Davidson?” Stern joked.

“He’s cute and he’s funny,” Clarkson said of the 29-year-old comedian, adding that she can’t picture the two of them dating. “Pete Davidson, you are wonderful, but no, I am not looking.”

Undeterred, Stern pivoted to another celebrity bachelor: Tom Brady, 45, who finalized his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

“I am a very confident woman,” Clarkson said, before joking, “I don’t think I’d like to follow Gisele Bündchen.

"I am really confident, maybe more confident than I should be. But I don't know that I'm following that. How do you not think about that when you’re making out with him, right?"

Brady has been a frequent subject of celebrity dating gossip, with his rep denying a rumored link to Reese Witherspoon in April.

Clarkson also shot down Stern’s pitch for Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75.

For now, Clarkson’s crushes are limited to fictional characters, such as Nathan Fillion’s role as Richard Castle on the show “Castle.”

“I have, like, crushes on, like, fake people,” she said.

On June 22, Clarkson discussed the future of her dating life on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly.

“You must have every one of your friends trying to set you up,” Carson said. “Where are you at with that?”

Clarkson indicated she isn't interested in matchmaking, but hasn't sworn off dating altogether.

"I love love," she told Hoda and Carson. "I’m not closed off, but I’m just not looking at all either."

Clarkson revealed in March on "The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast" that while dating remains a future option, she wouldn't consider remarrying.

“In my life, I’ve been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. To me, you can be in love. I would love to fall in love," she said. "I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that’s why I say (that).”

However, she reiterated, “I would love to fall in love. Love is beautiful."