Kelly Clarkson crushes George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ for ‘Kellyoke’

We can’t keep this to a whisper: Kelly Clarkson’s latest effort on the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show is awesome.

The original “American Idol” champion covered George Michael’s classic song “Careless Whisper” on Tuesday.

As usual, Clarkson toes the line between remaining true to the original track and imbuing it with her own touch. Her voice anchored the song and she deftly hit a collection of tough notes, especially when she belted out “We could have been so good together / We could have lived this dance forever / But now, who’s gonna dance with me? / Please stay.”

Clarkson’s fans were overwhelmed by her spin on the song.

“I’m never gonna...listen to this song the same again. Chills the whole time,” one fan wrote on YouTube, playfully referencing the lyrics to Michael’s song.

“Going to need a full version of this one!” someone else wrote.

“Her voice transports me to another realm, & I love it,” gushed another fan.

“Love Kelly’s version more than George Michael’s original!” someone else commented.

“Careless Whisper” appeared on “Make It Big,” the 1984 album by Wham!, Michael’s duo with Andrew Ridgeley. The song was an international smash, spending three weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned other Top 5 hits “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Freedom.”

Clarkson is no stranger to covering Michael, either. Earlier this year, she performed his classic “Faith” on her show.