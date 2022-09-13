Kelly Clarkson hit the road for the Season Four premiere of her talk show!

The Grammy winner, 40, performed a medley of epic “Kellyoke” covers to kick off the new season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Sept. 12, showing off her range with covers of country, pop and R&B hits.

In the prerecorded video, Clarkson and her crew packed up their tour bus in Los Angeles and set off on a musical journey across the country, starting with a cover of Willie Nelson’s 1980 country hit, “On the Road Again.”

Clarkson belted out a medley of covers on her tour bus in the fun video segment. The Kelly Clarkson Show

She then transitioned seamlessly to dance pop, covering Madonna’s 2000 single, “Music,” before delivering an upbeat rendition of Aretha Franklin’s 1985 hit, “Freeway of Love.”

She finished with a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York.” In a fun twist, she closed out the song in real time in front of her New York studio audience, picking up where the prerecorded segment left off.

Clarkson rocked out to Madonna, Aretha Franklin and more in her opening segment. The Kelly Clarkson Show

Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” covers have long been fan favorites, and she recently covered one of the most beloved country tracks of all time, Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” — with Parton herself.

Parton and Clarkson teamed up for a slower-paced reimagining of the 1980 Grammy-winning song, tied to the release of the documentary “Still Working 9 to 5,” out Friday, Sept. 16.

“She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!” Clarkson said of Parton in a news release. “I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights ‘til the end of time!”