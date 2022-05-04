Kelly Clarkson covers hit from ‘Pretty Woman’ soundtrack

Kelly Clarkson is giving us "Pretty Woman" vibes.

The singer and talk show host covered a catchy tune that was once featured in the iconic film during her latest "Kellyoke" segment, and her performance totally knocked our socks off.

Clarkson, 40, put her own spin on the band Go West's popular hit "King of Wishful Thinking" with her band Y’all, and the jazzy music had the studio audience on their feet.

"I’ll get over you, I know I will/I’ll pretend my ship’s not sinking/And I’ll tell myself I’m over you," Clarkson sang.

The next lyrics typically say "‘Cause I’m the king of wishful thinking," but the singer gave it her own wording, saying "queen" instead of "king."

The talk show host looked beautiful in a crisp white blouse and bright orange skirt, and wore her hair in tousled beachy waves. She brought plenty of soul to the performance and even cheered her band on during their impressive instrumental solo.

The "Kelly Clarkson Show" host's audience gave a standing ovation at the end of the performance and also shared their love of the catchy cover in the comments section on her YouTube page.

“Kelly nails it everytime !! can we also applaud her band ! 💗” one fan wrote. Another commented, “The queen doesn’t miss a beat and she is RELENTLESS and AWESOME and she is the “Queen of Wishful Thinking!!!”

"What have we done to deserve KELLY? Just stunning. As usual. LOVE you KC! 💛" another stated.

When it comes to her "Kellyoke" segment, Clarkson has a pretty eclectic taste in music. Last month, the singer covered Carolina Liar's hit “Show Me What I’m Looking For” during an energetic performance.

The 40-year-old also recently got the crowd dancing during her covers of ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and Kenny Loggins' song “Footloose.”

This season, Clarkson has covered a plethora of songs from all music genres, including Celine Dion’s “I Drove All Night,” Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and the Black Eyed Peas’ hit “I Gotta Feeling.”