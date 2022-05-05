Kelly Clarkson has amazed us again with her powerhouse voice.

The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer belted out a beautiful cover of Harry Styles' 2019 song "Falling" during her "Kellyoke" segment on Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Clarkson slowly started the first verse. While dressed in a Johnny Cash T-shirt and a long, pleated skirt, she had the studio audience hanging on her every word as she made her way to the chorus.

"What if I’m down?/ What if I’m out?/ What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?/ I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling/ And I get the feeling that you’ll never need me again," she sang.

Clarkson then started to put more emotion into the song when she sang the chorus for the final time. Clarkson closed her eyes and gave the song everything she had.

People at home saw the heartbroken emotions that Clarkson was trying to convey when they watched her "Kellyoke" on YouTube.

One person commented, "She ... pulls you in ... slowly with this soul driven heart givin that only Kelly can do ... wow mesmerizing ... I find myself caught up in her amazingly beautiful voice ... another cover. another beautiful song ... We love you Kelly."

Another said, "Wow! Another masterpiece. Kelly really has her way of making every song she covers her own."

A third added, "I love the delayed reaction from the audience at the end. everyone is just in a trance from her singing. it’s like 'is she done, we don’t want it to be done.'"

Clarkson's "Falling" cover comes after Styles announced he'd be releasing his third solo studio album, "Harry's House," on May 20.

Last week, Styles’ official Instagram fan page account, @hshq, released the tracklist for the album, and it includes the two new songs he debuted at Coachella 2022, “Late Night Talking” and “Boyfriends.”

Styles is also set to visit Rockefeller Center on May 19 to kick off TODAY’s Citi Summer Concert Series. No doubt, he'll perform his latest hit song, "As It Was." The tune already has over 100 million views on Styles' official YouTube account.