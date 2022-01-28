We’d drive all night to listen to Kelly Clarkson cover Celine Dion

Kelly Clarkson got behind the wheel of a Celine Dion hit and her fans love it.

Clarkson tackled Dion’s song “I Drove All Night” during the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show Friday.

“This fever for you is just burning me up inside,” she belts out with her signature powerhouse voice at the 35-second mark. She holds the note on “inside” again about 40 seconds later, proving once more why she is one of the best singers on the planet.

The entire performance is punctuated by her ability to brilliantly hit notes and take a song millions of people have heard and put a spin on it that makes it feel like it truly is her song.

Clarkson’s version of the song left her fans in awe.

"'I Drove All Night!' Go for it, Kelly! I love the sound of the song!" someone commented on YouTube.

Celine Dion, seen here in 2019, had a hit with her version of "I Drove All Night." Samir Hussein / Redferns

“Hot DAMN! It’s no easy feat to do Celine Dion’s music justice, but Kelly did it,” another person wrote.

“You are a power singer. Amazing,” someone else gushed.

“I Drove All Night” has a long and colorful history. The song was originally recorded by Roy Orbison, but would enjoy success when Cyndi Lauper put her version on her 1989 album, “A Night to Remember.” That version rose to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cyndi Lauper released "I Drove All Night" in 1989. John Lamparski / Getty Images

Orbison died in 1988, but his version of the song was released in 1992.

Dion included “I Drove All Night” on her 2003 album, “One Heart.” The track peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s adult contemporary chart.

Clarkson is also not the only star to pay homage to Dion this week. Mandy Moore, while dressed as her "This Is Us" character, took part in the Celine Dion TikTok challenge, in which people lip-sync to her smash 1996 song “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”