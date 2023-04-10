IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson and Charles Esten put a country flair on Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Glory Days’ hit

The pair took on one The Boss' most legendary '80s smashes from his "Born in the U.S.A." album.

00:52
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Not that Kelly Clarkson needs help putting on an iconic performance, but she had an extra hand, and voice, in her latest “Kellyoke” segment.

The original “American Idol” champ was joined by “Outer Banks” star Charles Esten when she covered Bruce Springsteen’s classic, “Glory Days,” on her show April 10.

Clarkson took the lead on the song, giving it a country twang, while Esten, a singer in his own right who showed off his musical chops when he starred on “Nashville,” played guitar and backed her up on vocals during the chorus.

Clarkson flashed a big smile during the performance and Esten provided a lot of energy, with their enthusiasm matching the upbeat tempo of the track.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the performance.

“Kelly killed it!” one fan raved on YouTube. “Charles, you are one lucky to sing up there with her. All around amazing!”

“Beautiful rendition of glory day (sic) kelly, and Charles killed it their voice compliment (sic) each other so well love it,” another person commented.

Kelly Clarkson and Sharles Esten.
Kelly Clarkson and Sharles Esten put on a memorable performance of "Glory Days."Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal

“I love this song, they make a great duo for this song together” another person commented.

“I never realized how wordy that song is, & Kelly sang every single one of them perfectly,” one fan gushed. “She’s fantastic.”

“Glory Days” is one of the hits from Springsteen’s legendary “Born in the U.S.A.” album. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985, one of seven singles from the album to break the top 10 on the chart.

