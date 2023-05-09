Kelly Clarkson belts out soulful rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Kelly Clarkson has walked across her own bridge over troubled water.

In a new Kellyoke posted to YouTube May 9, the first "American Idol" winner covered "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon and Garfunkel.

"When you’re weary/ Feeling small/ When tears are in your eyes/ I’ll dry them all/ I’m on your side/ Oh, when times get rough/ And friends just can’t be found. Like a bridge over troubled water/ I will lay me down," she sang heartfeltly, carefully hitting each dramatic note.

"One of my favorite songs," someone commented under the YouTube video. "It fits with Kelly’s soulful voice."

"She has a beautiful singing voice, I love this song for her," another wrote. "She is incredibly talented."

"There is Kelly, nailing this classic," a third said. "Such a queen"

The performance lasted about two minutes and she wore a black, floor-length dress with a matching belt. As the drums revved up and the emotion of the song peaked, the Grammy-winning artist matched it with her soulful delivery.

"When you’re down and out/ When you’re on the street/ When evening falls so hard/ I will comfort you/ I’ll take your part/ Oh, when darkness comes/ And pain is all around/ Like a bridge over troubled water/ I will lay me down," she soothed.

Kellyoke has become arguably the most popular part of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which announced it will relocate production to New York City and film in studio 6A in 30 Rock, NBCUniversal headquarters. Previously, the show was based in Los Angeles.

“The investment includes the cost of a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space," NBC Universal said in a statement on May 8.

The show is currently in its fourth season and has been renewed through 2025.