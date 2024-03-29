We know what Kelly Clarkson was made for.

The singer belted out a haunting cover of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” during the latest “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show.

Clad in a red dress, the original “American Idol” winner was pitch-perfect singing the hit track from “Barbie.” She was slow and deliberate, accompanied only by a piano for the first minute and 20 seconds before guitars and drums came in, perfectly jiving with her voice, which she showed off by holding a note for several seconds.

The performance then returned to Clarkson singing along with the piano, a moody and pensive conclusion to a rendition that once again reminded fans of just how ridiculously good of a singer she is.

People on YouTube were blown away by her and shared their appreciation in the video's comments section.

“The way every note is delivered and falls on right where it’s supposed to,” one fan raved. “You can’t even compare the two, this is its own masterpiece.”

“Kelly is unreal! the best vocalist alive right now!” someone else gushed.

“No wayyyyyy. This song choice almost isn’t fair, it’s already so beautiful and Kelly’s voice on top of that is just too much perfection. Bravo!!!” another fan wrote.

Billie Eilish (left) was covered by Kelly Clarkson (right) in a performance that had fans cheering. Getty Images

“Kelly sets the bar higher and higher every time she sings,” someone else commented.

“Mesmerized, transfixed the moment she started singing...moved beyond words WOW !!!!” another person wrote.

“What Was I Made For?” was a monster hit for Eilish, peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning Grammys for song of the year and best song written for visual media. It also won an Academy Award for best original song.

It's the latest example of Clarkson covering a superstar female singer. Earlier this month, she wowed with her take on Katy Perry's "Wide Awake."

“OK dang I can never sing that again,” Perry commented after the clip was shared on Instagram.