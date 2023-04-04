Fans are calling Kelly Clarkson the true ‘American Woman’ after new cover

Donning an all black outfit to take on a rock classic, Kelly Clarkson took the stage on April 4 for her latest "Kellyoke" cover, and fans are obsessed.

This time around, she performed the song “American Woman,” originally released by Canadian band The Guess Who in 1970 and made popular again by Lenny Kravitz in the '90s.

"Don't come hangin' round my door / I don't wanna see your face no more / Got more important things to do / Then spend my time growing old with you," Clarkson starts singing.

"Now woman stay away / American women, listen what I say" she goes on.

On stage, Clarkson is surrounded by her "Y'all" band members, also dressed in black, rocking out on the guitar, drums and piano. One member is playing a white Gibson Flying V guitar. In the background, red lights flash around them.

"American woman / Mama let me be," she continues to sing, showing off her vocal range.

In the YouTube comments on the video, fans took the opportunity to shout out Clarkson for the performance, some even calling her the true "American Woman."

"I’ve been obsessed with Kelly’s version since her CMT performance. I love she sings it again. Wohoooo...i love rock Kelly. She rocking shattering your bone...," one user commented.

"To say I love this performance is not good enough, & the drummer rocked it!" another wrote.

"KELLY is the AMERICAN WOMAN ️️that was fire!!" another fan commented.

Clarkson hasn't been shy in tapping into her rocker voice, showing off some pipes when she covered Daniel Bedingfield’s “Gotta Get Through This” last month.

Though her version of the song began with an acoustic, passionate introduction, the 40-year-old and her band picked up the tempo with some drums, electric guitar and keyboard to more closely match the original score.

Fans were again in awe at Clarkson's performance, saying that "she turned a dance pop track into punk pop AND it is amazing!"