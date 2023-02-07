Kelly Clarkson’s take on Adele song has fans bowing down to ‘Queen Kelly’

Kelly Clarkson has once again proven that range isn't an issue for her when it comes to singing.

On the Feb. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson wowed her fans when she sang a rendition of Adele's 2011 hit song "Set Fire To The Rain."

As always, Clarkson's band, Y'all, accompanied her in the background while she took the mic and made the tune her own. Red and blue lights were flashing behind Clarkson to highlight the intensity of the song.

By the end of the song, she received a standing ovation from her studio audience.

"Kelly never failed to amaze me. Gurl literally slays every song she covers," one person commented on YouTube.

"Queen Kelly does it again and she got an AMAZING voice that can fit any song and she is hands down AWESOME!" another added.

A third fan wrote, "She embodied this song!! A woman of soul!!"

Clarkson's rendition of “Set Fire To The Rain" couldn't have come at a better time. The "American Idol" winner performed the song just a few days after Adele won the award for best pop solo performance at the 2023 Grammys, for "Easy on Me."

During her acceptance speech, Adele thanked her 10-year-old son, Angelo, for being so loving and caring to her over the years.

"I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo," Adele said onstage. “... I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life and he’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."

Adele shares her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

