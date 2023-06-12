Keith Urban feels badly about accidentally revealing singer Phoebe Bridgers' romance

Keith Urban is apologizing to singer Phoebe Bridgers after he appeared to confirm her romance with actor and comedian Bo Burnham.

Dating rumors involving the 28-year-old musician and Burnham, 32, first emerged in December, but the pair have not confirmed nor denied their current relationship status. So, fans did not have proof that the two are an item until Urban accidentally posted a video that appeared to show Bridgers and Burnham being affectionate.

On May 15, Urban, 55, uploaded a TikTok video of him and wife and actor Nicole Kidman attending one of Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour" concerts at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

The “Somebody Like You” singer thought he simply captured a sweet moment between the couple as they sang and danced to Swift’s “Style.” But, he also unknowingly recorded Bridgers and Burnham seemingly embracing in the background.

Fans immediately pointed out Bridgers and the “Promising Young Woman” star swaying and enjoying an intimate moment together in the comments.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are rumored to be dating. Getty Images

“Keith urban being completely oblivious about hard launching phoebe and bo was not what i was expecting on a monday afternoon,” one TikTok user wrote below the post, which currently has over 1 million likes.

Another joked, “Keith is in his deuxmoi era,” referring to the gossip insider.

Now, Urban is owning up to his honest mistake.

He addressed the mishap while chatting with “Entertainment Tonight” during Day Two of CMA Fest 2023 over the weekend.

When the interviewer asked if he was aware he seemed to reveal a new Hollywood couple, he replied, “Yeah. Oh, I found out.”

Urban turned to face the camera and said, “Phoebe, I’m so sorry” while grimacing.

He then joked, “Don’t be on camera, Phoebe. What were you thinking?”

On a serious note, Urban said he “felt bad” after the clip went viral.

“It felt very awkward,” he continued. “I felt bad. We were just digging on the concert. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Bridgers, who recently ended her stint opening for Swift and is currently touring with her supergroup Boygenius, has not publicly spoken about the video.

The rumored romance between Bridgers and Burnham came after fans suspected she broke up with her boyfriend of two years, actor Paul Mescal, sometime late last year. Bridgers and Mescal, 27, have not addressed their relationship.

Mescal spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in February and briefly touched on his personal life.

The “Normal People” star said he would possibly discuss the breakup speculation “maybe at some point.”

“But just not now,” he said at the time. “It’s just difficult territory.”

Burnham was previously linked to filmmaker Lorene Scafaria for years. He has not shared his relationship status recently.