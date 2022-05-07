Keith Urban performs ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ in tribute to Naomi Judd

Keith Urban honored the late Naomi Judd during a recent concert in Manchester, England.

On Tuesday, May 3, Urban shared a short video clip on Instagram capturing a touching moment during his show at the O2 Apollo earlier that day. During his concert, the 54-year-old country star performed an acoustic rendition of The Judds’ 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge,” just days after the group’s matriarch died on April 30 at age 76.

“Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here,” Urban captioned the post. “Here’s one of the many. On the other side of the world in Manchester tonight they were all singing ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ Thank you Naomi. We love you.”

Urban was among the multitude of country stars to pay tribute to Judd, which included a slew of touching messages shared across social media after news broke of her death.

During her appearance at Stagecoach Festival, Carrie Underwood honored Judd during her set, encouraging fans in the crowd to use a lighter or the flashlight on their phone before she performed the song “See You Again.”

“Let’s light up this place in memory of all those that we miss,” Underwood said. “I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd.”

Both Dolly Parton and Shania Twain penned separate tributes to Judd on Instagram, honoring her memory and their relationship throughout the years.

Parton said she was “shocked to hear" about Judd’s death, drawing comparisons between herself and the country icon.

“We were the same age and both Capricorns,” Parton wrote. “We loved big hair, makeup, and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna, and Naomi. They’ve always been like sisters to me.”

Twain shared her own message to honor Judd on Instagram on Friday, May 6, writing that her “heart is broken” for Judd’s daughters and their family.

“Losing a parent is the hardest thing to go through. And especially during a moment of such celebration,” Twain wrote, referring to The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame last Sunday, just one day after Judd's daughters shared the tragic news of her death.

The medallion ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee proceeded as planned per the family’s wishes. Wynonna and Ashley also appeared at the ceremony to honor their mother together.

“My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley said. “Your esteem for her and regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last few years.”

Wynonna, the other half of The Judds, spoke briefly, telling the audience, “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew my mom would probably talk the most.”

“I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed, she said. "It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed."

She added, "Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do."

Related: