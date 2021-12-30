Katy Perry sings next to a giant face mask and inside a toilet in Vegas residency

Katy Perry gave a one-of-a-kind performance when she kickstarted her first-ever Las Vegas residency, called "Play," at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre on Wednesday.

The "When I'm Gone" singer perfectly wrapped up 2021 in a nutshell when she toasted a giant face mask onstage, and sang on top of some giant toilet paper rolls, which sat beside a huge bathtub and toilet.

Katy Perry sits beside a giant face mask while performing onstage during her "Play" Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. Getty Images

Not to mention, her outfits were equally as amazing. Perry wore a dress made out of beer cans, and at one point in the show, she pretended to lactate beer from her dress into a mug.

With her vibrant costumes and colorful sets, some of which had giant snails and mushrooms in the background, Perry played her greatest hits, including, "ET," "California Gurls," "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" and many more.

During a Dec. 1, interview with Modern Luxury magazine, Perry explained why she wanted to take a break from touring to start a Las Vegas residency, which will last until March 2022.

Katy Perry sings on top of a giant crushed beer can while performing on-stage during her "PLAY" Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance — to have a child and take her to preschool — but also be artistic and play with that energy,” she said at the time.

“I’m not saying that my tours are done, but a residency is actually the perfect thing for me right now,” Perry continued. “I could not have done this in my 20s, and I am not sure that I would want to do it as I go out to pasture. But I definitely want to do this when I am vital and excited (about) creating and offering what I think is my best show ever.”

The "Firework" singer also explained why she chose a larger-than-life set.

Katy Perry sings inside of a giant towel bowl while performing on-stage during her "PLAY" Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I like to bring a visual feast, and this is a set-in-the-’60s, "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" movie on mushrooms,” she laughed. “It is a dance party through and through but I also aim to make it a show that anyone can come to, from ages 6 to 80, and I really pride myself on that.”