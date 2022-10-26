Katy Perry makes birthday wish with Orlando Bloom and daughter: ‘38 and grateful’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Randee Dawn

Katy Perry exchanged sweet love notes on Instagram with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, to mark her 38th birthday.

Perry and Bloom each posted to celebrate the "Smile" singer's birthday on Oct. 25, with Bloom's thoughts taking a celestial turn.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling 🎂❤️🎉," the "Lord of the Rings" actor, 45, wrote alongside a selfie of the pair, who have been engaged since 2019.

In addition to emoji good wishes in the comments from Miranda Kerry, Bloom's ex-wife, plus Josh Brolin and others, Perry also responded with "love you to Pluto and back."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at Variety's Power of Women event in September 2021, in Los Angeles.Michael Kovac / Getty Images

The pop singer also posted her own adorable photo, featuring her hand joined with those of Bloom and what appears to be their daughter, Daisy Dove, 2.

She wrote in the caption: "every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂."

Bloom responded, "My ❤️’s."

