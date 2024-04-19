Orlando Bloom says Katy Perry is getting set to roar again.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, who can be seen in the new Peacock series “Orlando Bloom: To the Edge,” says he and his fiancée had to put their wedding on hold because of COVID, before adding that she’s got some big professional things in the works.

“We had all these grand plans that we can’t execute until now. She’s got new music coming,” he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager April 19 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Jenna mentioned a clear purse Perry was carrying when she and Bloom attended the Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13. The bag contained a white piece of paper that said “KP6: Top Secret,” leading some to speculate that she may have new music on the horizon.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony on April 13 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

“Ah, yes, I better be careful about what I say,” Bloom told Hoda and Jenna, while playfully putting his head in his hands.

“There’s a lot of cool things happening,” he continued. “But, essentially, there’s a schedule. You can imagine, there’s many moving parts to get us to do something like that.”

When asked by “Extra” earlier this week about the bag she carried and whether it means new music could be arriving soon, the “Firework” singer remained coy.

“Just drip-feeding a little bit,” she said.

This little note in Perry's purse has some KatyCats thinking she will soon release new music. Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

“We’ll see,” she added when she was flat-out asked if new music is on the way.

Perry, who hasn’t released an album since 2020’s “Smile,” announced in February this current season of “American Idol” will be her last after seven seasons as a judge, while hinting she may share new music with the world. She has released five albums under the Katy Perry name dating back to 2008's "One of the Boys." In 2001, she also released "Katy Hudson," an album under her birth name.

“They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming,” she told Jimmy Kimmel about fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” she added.