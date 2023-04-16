Katy Perry brings North West onstage for a dance-off: 'I'm a huge fan of your TikTok'

Katy Perry brought a special guest onstage during her most recent performance of her Las Vegas residency.

Kim Kardashian surprised her 9-year-old daughter North West and some of her friends, including Kourtney Kardashian Barker's 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, with tickets to Perry's concert April 15.

The Skims founder, a self-proclaimed fan of Perry, shared several clips from the evening on her Instagram story, including the moment the "Teenage Dream" singer noticed North in the crowd.

In the video, Perry is seen looking out into the crowd and addressing Kardashian's eldest child. At one point, she asked, "Is that North West? Oh my god, North, I have seen all of your TikToks!"

Kardashian captured the special exchange on camera, adding the caption, "@katyperry called North & her friends up on stage!!!!"

North West was thrilled by Katy Perry's invitation to join her onstage at her concert. Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Once North made it to the stage at Resorts World Theatre, Perry handed her the microphone to introduce herself to the crowd, though the singer made it clear that she already knew who North was.

"The reason why I know your name is because I'm a huge fan of your TikTok. I've seen a couple of them that you've made," Perry said. "You're a really good dancer and I thought what better way to be a great dancer is to show the world your awesome dance moves."

North only had one condition for Perry: Her friends had to join her.

Before the dance-off began, Perry asked North how old she was. When she said she was 9, the singer explained that was the age she was when she found her passion for singing. She then asked North what she wanted to be when she grew up.

"Everything," North simply replied, which earned a laugh and cheers from the crowd.

Katy Perry interviews North West onstage. Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kardashian shared multiple clips of North and her friends onstage with Perry for a dance-off during her song “Swish Swish" as they all bounced along to the beat.

Perry, who also was joined by Paris Hilton and Sia on the big evening, took her own video backstage with Kardashian, which she shared on Instagram.

Both women posed for the video as the singer asked Kardashian what she thought of the show.

"Honestly, I'm the biggest Katy Perry fan," Kardashian said. "I'm not just saying that because you're here because I don't associate you with what's going on onstage."

Perry responded to Kardashian's praise with one simple question: "Well if you're a big fan, can I finally be a sister?"

"Katy! We don't even have to change the initial," Kardashian replied.

Before the show, Kardashian showed off how the group flew in style. She posted a video capturing the adorable Perry-themed mocktails she made for the girls, fittingly named after her top hits "Firework," "California Gurls," and "Roar."

"I surprised the girls with going to the @katyperry concert!" Kardashian wrote on the story. "I think I'm more excited then anyone."

Kim Kardashian's selection of Katy Perry-themed drinks. Instagram

North and her mom famously share a TikTok account, where they share a wide variety of videos, including makeovers, as well as one hilarious video of North turning her mom into a minion.

In February, Kardashian and North were joined by another iconic mother-daughter duo — Mariah Carey and her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe. They teamed up to film a video lip-syncing to the singer's song "It's a Wrap." While North and Monroe did a dance to the song, midway through Kardashian and Carey joined in using hair brushes as microphones, until their daughters pushed them out of the way.