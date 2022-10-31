IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katy Perry addressed that viral video of her eye twitching

The singer was caught having to manually adjust her eyelid during a recent performance in Las Vegas.
By Anna Kaplan

Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance.

The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.

Fans speculated on social media that Perry was a robot or had even been cloned while others concluded the singer was simply having a malfunction with her eyelash glue.

Perry laughed off the incident in an Instagram post with the caption, "POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates."

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! The show’s set list is a fun [ride] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers," she wrote in the caption.

The "Teenage Dream" singer promised the show will be a "nonstop party," and added it isn't political at all, despite the theories. "Heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)," she said.

So there you have it Perry wasn't cloned, nor is she a robot. Perry's residency began in 2021, and continues through April 2023.

Anna Kaplan