Kate Hudson is releasing her 1st album — here’s when we can expect it

Kate Hudson is no longer putting her music on the back burner.

During a Wednesday, Dec. 14, appearance on TODAY, Hudson, 43, talked about her journey into the music business and said that she's "making a record" that will probably be out in the late spring or summer of 2023.

Kate Hudson tells Savannah Guthrie that she's not interested in being a pop star. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"I'm really excited. I just had to do it. I had to get it out there," she said of her collection of songs.

Hudson noted that she's been writing music her whole life and she loves to sing whenever she gets a chance. It wasn't until she became a mom of three to kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani Rose, 4, that she decided to share her music with the world.

"I thought to myself, if I'm too afraid to do that, then what does that say to my kids? Because I've been very afraid to put that out into the world because it's the most personal thing for me," she said before TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie chimed in.

"Yeah it's like, here's my heart," Savannah said.

"Yeah! Here it is, and destroy it," Hudson jokingly agreed.

Although the thought of releasing music was a bit scary for the actor, the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star did say that she's been having a "fun" time recording her record.

"I always said that if I made a record, I would have something to say. I would have to feel like I was really committed to it. I did this last year and I've been writing and it's been great," she said. "It's been really fun for me."

Kate Hudson says that she's releasing new music and it'll be out in the late spring or summer of 2023. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

However, Hudson didn't want to reveal what type of music she'll be making, and she also didn't feel like it was right to say that she'll be starting a music career.

“It’s not a career yet," she said.

In fact, Hudson noted that she has no desire to be a pop star. The only thing she's interested in is writing music and singing songs.

"Hopefully, people will be receptive to it. But if not, I think I'm at the place in my life where I can handle that," she said.