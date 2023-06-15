IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11 under-$30 fashion hacks you’ll want to use this summer — and beyond

Karol G is embarking on her 'Mañana Será Bonito' tour — check out the dates

Before the Colombian singer hits the road, she's stopping at the TODAY plaza.

Chance the Rapper performs ‘That’s Love’ live on TODAY

04:20
/ Source: TODAY
By Liz Calvario

Karol G is headed on tour.

This summer, the Colombian singer is embarking on her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour” (which translates to “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful” in English), consisting of 15 dates in stadiums across the U.S. The news came after Karol G made history, becoming the first female artist to sell out three back-to-back shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico, according to Live Nation.

The tour is pegged to her fourth studio album of the same name, which was released in February of this year. Karol first announced six dates in April 2023, but due to fan demand, she added additional concerts to the summer tour. The “TQG” singer will kick off her shows on August 11 in Las Vegas and wrap on September 28 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Along the way, she will make stops at stadiums in California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey and more.

Before Karol heads out on her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour,” she will perform live in New York City as part of our very own Citi Concert Series on TODAY on June 30.

If you're looking for Karol G tickets and how to catch her in your city, here's everything you need to know.

What are the dates and locations for Karol G's summer 2023 Mañana Será Bonito tour?

Aug. 11 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 14 — San Francisco, California — Levi’s Stadium

Aug. 18 — Pasadena, California — Rose Bowl 

Aug. 19 — Pasadena, California — Rose Bowl 

Aug. 25 — Miami, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 26 — Miami, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium 

Aug. 29 — Houston, Texas — NRG Stadium

Aug. 31 — San Antonio, Texas — Alamodome

Sept. 2 — Dallas, Texas — Cotton Bowl

Sept. 7 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

Sept. 8 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium 

Sept. 15 — Chicago, Illinois — Soldier Field

Sept. 21 — Atlanta, Georgia — Mercedes Benz Stadium

Sept. 24 — Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium

Sept. 28 — Boston, Massachusetts — Gillette Stadium

How can I get tickets?

Fans can now get tickets to Karol G’s shows at ticketmaster.com. They can also access various VIP packages which include amenities like premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more.

Is there a Mañana Será Bonito tour setlist?

An official setlist has not yet been released. But if you need a refresher, here is the official tracklist from her Mañana Será Bonito album, which was released on February 23, 2023.

  1. “Mientras Me Curo del Cora"
  2. “X Si Volvemos" featuring Romeo Santos
  3. “Pero Tú” featuring Quevedo
  4. "Besties"
  5. “Gucci los Paños”
  6. "TQG" featuring Shakira
  7. "Tus Gafitas"
  8. “Ojos Ferrari” featuring Justin Quiles and Ángel Dior
  9. "Mercurio"
  10. “Gatúbela“ featuring Maldy
  11. “Kármika” featuring Bad Gyal and Sean Paul
  12. “Provenza"
  13. "Carolina"
  14. “Dañamos la Amistad” featuring Sech
  15. “Amargura“
  16. "Cairo" featuring Ovy on the Drums
  17. “Mañana Será Bonito” featuring Carla Morrison
Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the soulful sounds of the Backstreet Boys.