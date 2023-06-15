Karol G is headed on tour.

This summer, the Colombian singer is embarking on her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour” (which translates to “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful” in English), consisting of 15 dates in stadiums across the U.S. The news came after Karol G made history, becoming the first female artist to sell out three back-to-back shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico, according to Live Nation.

The tour is pegged to her fourth studio album of the same name, which was released in February of this year. Karol first announced six dates in April 2023, but due to fan demand, she added additional concerts to the summer tour. The “TQG” singer will kick off her shows on August 11 in Las Vegas and wrap on September 28 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Along the way, she will make stops at stadiums in California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey and more.

Before Karol heads out on her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour,” she will perform live in New York City as part of our very own Citi Concert Series on TODAY on June 30.

If you're looking for Karol G tickets and how to catch her in your city, here's everything you need to know.

What are the dates and locations for Karol G's summer 2023 Mañana Será Bonito tour?

Aug. 11 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 14 — San Francisco, California — Levi’s Stadium

Aug. 18 — Pasadena, California — Rose Bowl

Aug. 19 — Pasadena, California — Rose Bowl

Aug. 25 — Miami, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 26 — Miami, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 29 — Houston, Texas — NRG Stadium

Aug. 31 — San Antonio, Texas — Alamodome

Sept. 2 — Dallas, Texas — Cotton Bowl

Sept. 7 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

Sept. 8 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

Sept. 15 — Chicago, Illinois — Soldier Field

Sept. 21 — Atlanta, Georgia — Mercedes Benz Stadium

Sept. 24 — Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium

Sept. 28 — Boston, Massachusetts — Gillette Stadium

How can I get tickets?

Fans can now get tickets to Karol G’s shows at ticketmaster.com. They can also access various VIP packages which include amenities like premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more.

Is there a Mañana Será Bonito tour setlist?

An official setlist has not yet been released. But if you need a refresher, here is the official tracklist from her Mañana Será Bonito album, which was released on February 23, 2023.