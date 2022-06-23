Justin Timberlake apologizes to fans after awkward dance video goes viral

Justin Timberlake has a lot of explaining to do.

The "SexyBack" singer shared a video of himself apologizing to his fans after a video of him awkwardly dancing onstage in Washington, D.C., went viral.

“D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here,” he shouted while pointing the camera down at his feet on his Instagram stories. “I had a long talk with both of them individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’”

Timberlake, 41, said that maybe it was the khakis he wore that night that threw him off beat.

"It was a real khaki vibe," he said. But nonetheless, he told his fans that he was going to make it up to them by focusing on his footwork.

"I'm going to focus on these two guys right here and get them right," he said. "Love y'all."

In the video that went viral, Timberlake can be seen attempting some moves in the D.C. dance style Beat Ya Feet while performing at last week’s Something in the Water music festival.

Once fans saw the clip online, they began roasting him on Twitter.

Meanwhile, others made fun of his style, which consisted of khakis and a short button-down shirt that night.

However, some noted that they'll always be a Timberlake fan, no matter what.

Despite the feedback he's gotten, Timberlake has taken all of the negative criticism about his dancing in stride.

On his Instagram stories, he shared a clip of someone attempting to dance like him at the festival and wrote, "Nailed it."

Justin Timberlake apologized on Instagram. justintimberlake via Instagram

Then he also posted a video of an adorable little girl jumping around at home. The clip was captioned, "She did it better than JT," and Timberlake responded, "I don't disagree," with the crying face emoji.