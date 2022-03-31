The meaning behind Justin Bieber's Grammy-nominated song ‘Peaches'

Whether you're a "Belieber" or not, you probably encountered the song "Peaches" by Justin Bieber, featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar, last summer.

Debuting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2021, the love song from Bieber's "Justice" album was considered one of the songs of the summer. The song is best enjoyed with the windows down and the wind in your hair — or in any a relaxing environment that matches its chill vibe.

In addition to receiving an MTV VMA for best pop video, “Peaches” was also nominated for four Grammys in 2022, including song of the year. "Peaches" also set a Grammy record for having the most credited co-songwriters (there are 11).

Listeners unfamiliar with Bieber's biography might not know the song was likely inspired by his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The couple married in 2018, when Bieber was 24 and Baldwin was 21. Today, he pays homage to her in song lyrics, like the ones heard in "Peaches." The couple got matching peach tattoos in 2021, seemingly confirming that hit song pays tribute to their own relationship.

And to think: It all began when couple met for the first time backstage at TODAY in 2009.

Below, find more about the meaning of "Peaches," which you might not realize on first listen.

The meaning behind the song lyrics of 'Peaches'

"Peaches" is fundamentally a love song. In the verses, Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon express their feelings about committing to a serious relationship.

Bieber opens the song with the undeniably romantic phrasing, "And I see you, the way I breathe you in / it’s the texture of your skin / I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby, never let you go, oh / There’s nothing like your touch / It’s the way you lift me up / And I’ll be right here with you ‘til the end.”

He gets specific in the chorus, weaving in biographical references. The chorus seems to track the trajectory of Bieber's life leading up to his relationship, and the contentment he and Baldwin found in each other.

In the chorus, Bieber identifies how different regions have been significant to his life story.

"I got my beaches out in Georgia" is likely a reference to the singer's time living in Atlanta at the start of his music career.

The next line, sung in the present tense, is likely a direct statement about Bieber's life in L.A. with Baldwin: "I get my weed from California." Bieber told Vogue that he finds marijuana "beneficial" for his mindset.

"I took my chick up to the North" likely speaks to Bieber taking Baldwin to Canada, where he is originally from.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got matching peach tattoos in March 2021. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Bieber has been open about the role faith plays in his life (as has Baldwin), which is indicated by the last line of the chorus: "I get my light right from the source, yeah."

Giveon and Caesar's verses are also about relationships. Caesar croons about wanting more time with someone: “Nights alone that we miss more / And days we save as souvenirs / There’s no time, I wanna make more time / And give you my whole life.”

Giveon sings about wanting to leave the past behind now that he has found his match: “Don’t think you wanna know just where I’ve been / Done bein’ distracted / The one I need is right in my arms / Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine / And I’ll be right here with you ‘til the end of time.”

Overall, “Peaches” is less about falling in love and more about staying in love — and being happy with what you found.

Read the full lyrics to 'Peaches'

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, s--t)

I get my weed from California (that’s that s--t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass b----h)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that’s it)

And I see you (oh), the way I breathe you in (in), it’s the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby, never let you go, oh

And I say, oh, there’s nothing like your touch

It’s the way you lift me up, yeah

And I’ll be right here with you ‘til the end

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, s--t)

I get my weed from California (that’s that s--t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass b----h)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that’s it)

You ain’t sure yet, but I’m for ya

All I could want, all I can wish for

Nights alone that we miss more

And days we save as souvenirs

There’s no time, I wanna make more time

And give you my whole life

I left my girl, I’m in Mallorca

Hate to leave her, call it torture

Remember when I couldn’t hold her

Left her baggage for Rimowa

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, s--t)

I get my weed from California (that’s that s--t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass b----h)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that’s it)

I get the feeling, so I’m sure (sure)

Hand in my hand because I’m yours

I can’t, I can’t pretend, I can’t ignore you’re right for me

Don’t think you wanna know just where I’ve been, oh

Done being distracted

The one I need is right in my arms (oh)

Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine

And I’ll be right here with you ‘til end of time

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, s--t)

I get my weed from California (that’s that s--t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass b----h)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that’s it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, s--t)

I get my weed from California (that’s that s--t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass b----h)

(I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, s--t)

I get my weed from California (that’s that s--t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass b----h)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that’s it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, s--t)

I get my weed from California (that’s that s--t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass b----h)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that’s it)