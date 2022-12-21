IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

H&M scraps Justin Bieber collection after singer calls it ‘trash’

In an Instagram story posted Tuesday, the "Justice" singer says the designs were not approved.

By Randee Dawn

The hits keep coming for Justin Bieber, but not in a way he likely wants them to. Still dealing with health issues and a canceled tour, he lashed out on Instagram Tuesday by saying clothing marketed at H&M under his brand name was "trash" and not something he'd approved.

Justin Bieber at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California in February.Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

In an Instagram story (now deleted, but reported on by multiple outlets, including BBC.com), Bieber wrote, "The H&M Merch they made out of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it... I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M... All without my permission and approval. I wouldn’t buy it if I were you."

The Swedish retailer H&M (which stands for Hennes & Mauritz) is the second largest international fashion retailer, and has sold merchandise with brand names from pop stars including Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. They've had items featuring Bieber since 2017.

A shopper with an H&M bag in Chicago, Illinois in 2019. Scott Olson / Getty Images

The retailer now says it has pulled the offending items.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” a spokesperson for the retailer told the BBC. "But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online."

Meanwhile, Bieber, 28, has been dealing with issues even closer to home: He called off his Justice World Tour in September after being diagnosed with the rare condition Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which can cause facial paralysis.

