Jordin Sparks reunites with Chris Brown on stage for performance of ‘No Air’ duet

Nearly 15 years after “No Air” came out, Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks reunited on stage for a special performance over the weekend.

Brown, who just wrapped his “One of Them Ones” tour, surprised fans in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 27 when he brought the “American Idol” winner on stage to perform their Grammy nominated hit for the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

Sparks shared a short clip on her Instagram and TikTok to celebrate the occasion, capturing the moment she sang the pre-chorus of the 2008 hit before Brown joined in for the chorus.

“Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your ‘One of Them Ones’ tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!!” she wrote in the caption. “The crowd was lit!!! Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart.”

In the comments, fans and fellow celebrities praised Sparks for her voice and shared their love for the throwback tune.

“Y’all better sang!!!” actor Yvette Nicole Brown wrote.

One fan wrote, “Still the jam always was.”

“Little do you know this one song alone gives you legendary status because of how much of a classic it is,” one comment read.

Another fan couldn’t believe that it had been that long since the song debuted, writing, “How has it already been 15 years?! Crazy how time flies!!”

The 32-year-old poked a little fun at the song on TikTok earlier this year, using a sound from “Schitt’s Creek” of the character David Rose (Dan Levy) saying, “Thank you so much for this, it was entirely unhelpful, but thank you nevertheless.”

In a text overlay, Sparks wrote out the question, “Did Jordin Sparks every figure out how to breathe with no air??”

She responded to the question jokingly, writing in the caption, “Never heard that one before!!!”

In the decade and a half since “No Air” debuted, Sparks has been busy hitting new milestones both in her career, and her personal life.

The singer tied the knot with her husband Dana Isaiah in July 2017 and welcomed their first child, a son name Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr, in May 2018.

Sparks also held multiple roles on Broadway, first starring as Nina Rosario in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” back in 2010. She returned to Broadway nearly a decade later for a limited run as Jenna Hunterson in “Waitress” from September to October 2019.

Last year, she also starred in a new Hallmark holiday movie called “A Christmas Treasure.”

She spoke to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in November 2021 about the movie as well as her foray back into music.

“I broke through my writer’s block last year,” she told Hoda and Jenna. “You guys were so gracious to have me on and perform ‘Deja Vu’ from an EP I did last year. After that, I did a Christmas album and then once January hit this year, I’ve just been in the studio almost five days weeks and I’ve written almost 95 songs. It keeps increasing but I just keep writing. I have a lot of options for this next album, now I just have to narrow it down and figure it out.”