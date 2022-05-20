Jon Gosselin just released a hip-hop single called ‘Voicemail’

Whoever you are, wherever you are, we bet you weren't thinking that you'd be hearing music from former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star Jon Gosselin today, right?

Right!

Well, allow us to upend all of your expectations about how this day was going to go with the fact that former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star Jon Gosselin has released a single. It's a hip-hop ditty called "Voicemail," and he's asking in the caption to an Instagram snippet for everyone to "Please share, download and repost my new single 'Voicemail' 🎼🎼 #share."

That's a lot of Auto-Tune.

Gosselin has paired up with The International DJ Casper for the track, and the image on Instagram features both Gosselin and Casper against an orange-sepia background. A graphic features the word "Eight" below their headshots, which is both the number of children he has (with Gosselin) and, possibly, the title of the upcoming album?

Kate Gosselin and John Gosselin with their eight kids, visiting TODAY in 2007. NBC

Earlier in the week, Gosselin, 45, teased his big project on Instagram with a photo of himself in shades, writing, "I’m excited the new song 'Voicemail' with my partner @djcasperdjc comes out this Friday!! 5/20/2022 🎼🎼 We have so much music that we’re working on. #voicemail"

Kate and Jon Gosselin divorced in late 2009 after 10 years of marriage. They have 21-year-old twins, Mady and Cara, and the sextuplets who made their parents famous as reality TV stars, Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel, are now 18.

DJ Gosselin performs at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2015. Tom Briglia / FilmMagic

In November 2021, Gosselin explained on "The Dr. Oz Show" that he'd be releasing a hip-hop album that would tell his side of things.

"We’ve been working on this for about five years," he said then. "Everybody wanted me to write a book, so I was like, ‘OK, I’ll write a book.’ But I’m not like a ‘book person.’ But what if I did — I’ve been deejaying for so long — what if I lyricized the book?”

And now we're pretty sure what "Eight" refers to!