JoJo Siwa reveals how her tour has changed since she came out

JoJo Siwa had her entire "D.R.E.A.M The Tour" locked down, from the costumes to the way it divided up into segments called "Candy Land" and "BowBow Land," for example.

Then Siwa, 19, publicly came out first as LGBTQ last year before later explaining she identifies as pansexual, which shouldn't have changed the tour at all, yet ... it kinda did, as she explained during a visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Tuesday.

"Before I came out, I had this section in my (live) show — I started the show before I came out — and there was this part in it called 'Sporty Land,'" she explained. "'Sporty Land' was everybody’s least favorite, because we had ‘Candy Land” and ‘BowBow Land' and then ‘Sporty Land’ and that was like ... baseball."

Now, baseball itself is hardly dull or boring, but as she noted, the segment dropped her traditional pink-and-purple motif for a more red-white-and-blue look. It was "a full different vibe."

JoJo Siwa (c.) performing on her "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" in Las Vegas in 2019. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

But after she came out and went on tour, "Sporty Land's" different vibe was what the audience was vibing on.

"Not to be a stereotypical ... but it's a thing that lesbians play softball," Siwa told Clarkson. "Like, it's just a thing."

"And straight women!" Clarkson interjected, between bouts of laughter.

Siwa was undeterred, saying that "Sporty Land" suddenly felt like "Gay Land." "It was everyone's favorite," she continued. "It was so nice to be like, just free. People would bring pride flags; it was so cute."

And that's no small switch. Siwa, who broke through to fame on "Dance Moms" and began releasing music in 2016, has an enormous following on her social media and YouTube accounts and made Time magazine’s 2020 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Her coming out in 2021 made headlines, as did her appearance on "Dancing With the Stars," where she was half of the first same-sex pairing of dance partners on the show, placing second with Jenna Johnson.

Making the decision to come out was a conscious one, but clearly there are ripples Siwa couldn't have expected. As she told TODAY last year, "I think that a lot of people are scared of coming out. You just have to know when it’s right for you, and if it doesn’t feel right for you, just wait."

“When you’re ready to be open about it, you’ll know who your people are," she added.