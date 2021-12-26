Pop star JoJo has something new to sing about.

The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s engaged to fellow entertainer Dextor Darden on Instagram on Christmas Day.

“forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!,” the 31-year-old singer captioned her social media post. “the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden.”

Darden, 30, who currently stars on the "Saved By The Bell" reboot on Peacock, replied, “Yupppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you for being my forever 💍❤️.”

Celebrity fans of the “Too Little Too Late” singer who just celebrated her birthday on Dec. 20, also wished the couple well in the commentS section.

“Congrats! Happy birthday. Happy holidays!,” wrote filmmaker and actor Lena Waithe. “OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!🎊🍾❤️,” added fellow pop star Meghan Trainor.

Days before he popped the question, Darden shared a loving post on Instagram to celebrate JoJo’s birthday.

"Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo !,” he wrote.

“Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can. You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!”

JoJo — born Joanna Noëlle Levesque — became the youngest solo singer to reach the top of the Billboard pop songs chart in 2004 at 13-years-old with her debut single “Leave (Get Out).” The song reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified gold along with its follow-up single “Baby It’s You.” In 2006, her second studio release ‘The High Road’ spawned her first top-five Billboard Hot 100 hit “Too Little Too Late.”

Benji Madden and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte with JoJo at Z100s Jingle Ball on Dec. 10, 2004. J. Countess / WireImage

In 2020, she took home her first Grammy in the Best R&B Song category for her collaboration with PJ Morton on “Say So.”

Darden stars as DeVante on the “Saved by the Bell” reboot on Peacock and is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ movie "Chang Can Dunk."