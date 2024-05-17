John Oates talks ‘Reunion’ and the likelihood of one with Daryl Hall

It was 1974 when John Oates and Daryl Hall first landed on the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit single “She’s Gone.”

Five decades later, Oates says the song still remains one of his favorites.

“It’s a defining moment in my life, in songwriting, in my collaboration with Daryl Hall. And the fact that it put he and I on the map, into the world. And the fact that the song just sounds as good today as it did when it was written 50 years ago,” Oates tells TODAY.com.

Speaking in a video interview, the singer-songwriter says he still plays the classic tune at nearly every one of his shows, and that despite performing it hundreds, if not thousands, of times, it never gets old.

“That’s something to be said. So, I’m very proud of that,” says Oates.

At 76, Oates has just released “Reunion,” his latest solo album and, in many ways, a catharsis for the legendary musician whose longtime collaboration with Hall recently ended in a very public, headline-making split.

In late 2023, Hall sued Oates to prevent him from selling his share of their joint business venture, which includes the duo’s trademarks and record royalty income, among other assets.

“It’s a boring legal issue that’s really not worthy of making headlines. The fact that it was brought out into the public was unfortunate as far as I was concerned. It’s a business thing,” explains Oates.