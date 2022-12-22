John Mayer spills who 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' is really about

John Mayer is finally dishing about the woman who inspired one of his biggest hits — and it’s not the star his fans have long guessed.

In fact, when the singer-songwriter sat down with Alex Cooper for her “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he confessed that he didn’t even know any stars when he penned the 2002 ballad “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

The song’s subject, who prompted Mayer to sing of her “skin like porcelain” and “pair of candy lips,” was long rumored to be Jennifer Love Hewitt, his girlfriend at the time the tune climbed Billboard’s Hot 100.

“That’s one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, and it gets reinforced over the years,” the 45-year-old explained of the confusion. “No, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”

The hitmaker revealed who really had the "wonderland" he sang about — his high school girlfriend, who was also the only girlfriend he had before finding fame.

“I was 21 when I wrote that song," he noted. "And I was nostalgic for being 16.”

And Mayer went on to reveal that the news might not only come as a surprise to his fans.

When Cooper asked if his former flame knew she was the woman at the heart of the song, he said, "Maybe she didn't. To this day, maybe she didn't. So, if you’re my one and only high school girlfriend, that was actually about you."

That's not all he had to say about his unnamed ex.

Looking back on the romance so many years later, he called it "the truest, most innocent, realest, like sweetest" one he's had.

Even after making a name fore himself in music, Mayer reached out to his high school sweetheart again, only to realized their time had passed.

"By that point she was married and had kids, and I thought, ‘That’s a separate chapter,’” he said.