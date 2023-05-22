Joe Jonas says he doesn’t have any bad blood with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During a May 22 episode of "Armchair Expert," host Dax Shepard brought up Jonas' past relationship with Swift when they dated for a few months back in 2008.

“I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool,” Jonas said during the podcast episode.

Swift and Jonas dated briefly back in 2008. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In 2008, Swift appeared on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she revealed their short-lived relationship had ended.

“When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” Swift said at the time.

Their breakup not only inspired Swift to write “Forever & Always,” a track on her second studio album, “Fearless," but at the time, it fired up legions of Swifties to come to the singer's defense.

However, Swift later apologized for putting Jonas “on blast” right after their breakup.

“That was too much. Yeah, that was too much,” she told DeGeneres in 2019. “I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy teenage stuff there.”

Jonas also said he was over the incident during a 2019 interview on ITV’s “Lorraine.”

“It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on,” he said. “I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice and we’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

Now, more than a decade after the breakup, Jonas says he hopes the “Lavender Haze” singer’s fans aren’t still holding a grudge against him.

“I hope to think they like me,” he told Shepard during the May 22 episode. “No one f---s with the Swifties, you know?”

He added that while Swift’s fans were definitely mad at him at the time, “it’s been many, many years removed.”

Their brief romance might be a distant memory now, but that hasn’t stopped Jonas’ family members from mercilessly teasing him about his youthful fling with Swift.

This past Halloween, the singer’s youngest brother, Frankie Jonas, and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, dressed up as Jonas and Swift, re-creating a moment from the 2009 movie “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience” when Swift performed a duet with Jonas.

Jonas’ wife, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, also trolled her husband about his dating history when she shared one of Swift’s vault tracks, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” in her Instagram story in 2021, according to E!.

The track is rumored to be about Swift’s relationship with Jonas, and Turner apparently teased her husband about this rumor in her Instagram story, writing, “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Swift is known for writing songs about her former romantic partners, including “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner, whom she dated briefly in 2009.

Lautner has said their relationship inspired “Back to December,” a track from Swift’s 2010 album, “Speak Now.”

With the re-recorded version of that album set to drop in July, Lautner recently told TODAY.com that he’s not worried about revisiting that era.

“I think it’s a great album,” he said. “Yeah, I feel safe.”

He did joke that he’s “praying for John" — a reference to Swift’s ex, John Mayer, who inspired “Dear John,” a breakup track on the same album.